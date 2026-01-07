Miley Cyrus Admits feeling 'cringed out” calling Maxx Morando her fiancé

Miley Cyrus has opened up about adjusting to life as an engaged woman, admitting she still feels awkward referring to Maxx Morando as her fiancé.

During her recent appearance at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards on Saturday, January 3, the Flowers singer sat down with Entertainment Tonight. While speaking the singer cum actress revealed that she “gets so cringed out” referring to Morando as her fiancé.

“I’m kind of the dorkiest with stuff like that,” she added.

Despite the initial awkwardness, Cyrus said the timing of their engagement feels perfectly aligned with where she is in life.

She connected the milestone to her current creative chapter, including her involvement with Avatar: Fire and Ash, whose soundtrack features her song Dream as One.

“But for me, getting to be involved in this at this time, because that’s really what James makes the pillar of his films, is relationships, no matter what they look like,” she said, referring to film’s director, James Cameron.

Miley Cyrus further added, “So to be able to show up joyful and experience love in my own way is just perfectly aligned. It just fell into my life at the perfect time. I feel like I’m in a good place to support the message of what this film’s about.”

The couple confirmed their engagement in December 2025 after four years of dating after the 33-yera-old singer stepped out to attend the Avatar: Fire and Ash world premiere in Los Angeles on December 1, wearing a diamond ring on her left-hand ring finger.