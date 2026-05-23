Miley Cyrus breaks down in tears during Walk of Fame ceremony

Miley Cyrus was left emotional and in tears as she accepted her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a heartfelt ceremony in Los Angeles on Friday, May 22.

The 33-year-old singer and actress was joined by close family members, friends, and collaborators as she reflected on her journey in the entertainment industry and paid tribute to those who supported her along the way.

“This is where it gets me,” Cyrus said during her speech, visibly holding back tears as she addressed her loved ones in the audience.

“To my family, my future family, parents, my mom, my siblings, my friends, my collaborators, thank you for loving and supporting not only the choices that I make, but my fears, and then facing them with me,” she said with tears in her eyes.

“Today is something that I’ll never forget and I’m always going to cherish. I love you all so much, thank you,” she concluded, before putting her sunglasses on to cover her eyes.

The ceremony was attended by her mother Tish Cyrus, sister Brandi Cyrus, and fiancé Maxx Morando. Fashion designer Donatella Versace and actress Anya Taylor-Joy also appeared at the event and delivered speeches in her honor. Her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, did not attend.

The star ceremony comes shortly after Cyrus celebrated another major milestone, the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana, which helped launch her career.