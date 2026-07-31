Miley Cyrus engaged to Maxx Morando: Inside the secret proposal and unique diamond ring

Miley Cyrus is officially engaged to longtime boyfriend Maxx Morando. The 33-year-old pop star confirmed the news in December 2025, revealing that the Liily drummer proposed during a surprise trip to Japan. After 4 years together, the couple debuted the engagement ring on the red carpet for Avatar: Fire and Ash in Los Angeles.

Morando kept the proposal a secret for months. In a July 2025 interview with Wonderland Magazine, he shared how he planned it during their first trip to Japan.

“We went to Tokyo first for a couple days and then on to Kyoto,” Morando said. “I think she had a sense that it was coming, so I was waiting until the very last moment of the very last day to throw her off the scent”.

He described getting “sneaky” and leading Cyrus to a small garden at their hotel. “There was a sign that said you couldn’t cross; I was like, ‘That’s crazy, let’s go over there.’” While Cyrus was filming the scenery, Morando got down on one knee and tapped her shoulder.

Cyrus later told Good Morning America she was genuinely shocked. “I am not easy to surprise because I love to control every situation, and I had completely surrendered,” she said. “And I’m telling you, I was so, so, so surprised”.

The Engagement Ring: Cushion-Cut Diamond by Jacquie Aiche

Fans first spotted the ring at the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere on December 1, 2025.

The ring was designed by celebrity jeweler Jacquie Aiche. It features a cushion-cut diamond set horizontally in an east-west style on a thick 14-karat yellow gold band. Experts estimate the stone is between 3.5 and 5 carats.

Cyrus called the choice “bold, modern and far from traditional,” matching her style. She told People that Morando “did good” picking it.

From Blind Date to Engagement: Miley and Maxx’s Relationship Timeline

December 2021: Met on a blind date. Cyrus later joked it was only “blind” for her.

2022: Went public with their romance.

2024: Reports said the couple moved in together.

December 2025: Engagement confirmed after red carpet appearance.

Beyond dating, they’ve also worked together. Morando contributed as a producer and songwriter on Cyrus’ recent music. Cyrus said she values keeping their relationship private as she gets older.

This is Cyrus’ second engagement. She was previously married to Liam Hemsworth from 2018 to 2020.

Why This Matters for Fans: The engagement ties into Cyrus’ current era. She recorded “Dream As One” for Avatar: Fire and Ash, and said the film’s themes of “love, family resilience and… stronger together” matched where she is in life.

With the proposal finally public, fans are now watching for wedding details from one of Hollywood’s most low-key A-list couples.