Miley Cyrus' family feud returns as Trace targets Brandi

Following Trace Cyrus’s public claims against his sister, Brandi Cyrus, new conflicts have arisen within the Miley Cyrus’ family.

The siblings of pop diva Miley Cyrus are at odds after Trace accused Brandi of renting him a house plagued by major maintenance issues and refusing to give him a refund. The Metro Station musician posted a series of videos to his Instagram Stories, detailing the situation. “This is just one of the many problems since I moved into this house,” he stated.

Trace continued, “It’s been problem after problem. I just got clean water fucking recently. I didn’t even have clean f–king water.”

He went on to rant, “How many members of my family are just gonna go completely batst crazy and be pieces of s–t? It just never ceases to amaze me. The way that I’m treated by my own family is absolutely f–king disgusting.” Directing his anger toward his sister, he added, “Brandi, don’t hit up anyone else to f–king do your talking for you. If you want to talk, call my f–king phone. I’m not playing nice anymore.”

This public feud comes shortly after Miley and their father, Billy Ray Cyrus, made amends following a period of estrangement. Reflecting on Billy Ray’s divorce from Tish Cyrus after a 30-year marriage, Miley Cyrus previously stated, “I took on some of my mom’s hurt as my own because it hurt her more than it hurt me as an adult, and so I owned a lot of her pain.”

Miley Cyrus also recalled a “dark decade” during which several family members were at odds. “At one point, half of us were not talking to each other,” she noted, before adding, “We cleaned everything up.”