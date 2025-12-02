Miley Cyrus hints at engagement after flashing ring at ‘Avatar’ premiere with boyfriend

Miley Cyrus set tongues wagging about her engagement at the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere at Hollywood’s iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

On Monday, December 1, the former Disney star arrived at the red carpet of the upcoming film with longtime boyfriend Maxx Morando.

For the starry night, Miley Cyrus wore a stunning black Gucci gown with a strapless sequin bodice and billowing ruffled skirt with a train.

She elevated her sizzling dress with Old Hollywood inspired glam, keeping her blonde tresses in messy waves while her collection of more than 50 tattoos remained on full display.

However, it wasn’t just her show-stopping gown or her old school glam that caught the eyes of onlookers, but also the massive diamond ring on her left ring finger.

The ring instantly sparked engagement rumors as she put it on full display while cozying up to Maxx Morando on the red carpet.

Miley Cyrus, who was previously married to Liam Hemsworth, first seen wearing the sparkler in photos shared on of her recent 33rd birthday on November 23 on Instagram.

The Flower singer has been dating Maxx Morando since 2021 following her divorce from Hemsworth.