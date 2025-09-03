Miley Cyrus takes a jab at 'hot' ex-husband Liam Hemsworth

Pop icon Miley Cyrus once again threw shade at her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, as she called out her mom, Tish, for the worst dating advice.

Music superstar Miley Cyrus, 32, who was in a decade-long on-again-off-again relationship with Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, 35, including a brief marriage, brought up her ex-husband in the discussion yet again, while revealing a not-so-great dating advice she received from her momager.

In their new joint interview, also featuring Cyrus sisters Brandi and Noah, the ‘Flowers’ hitmaker shared, “Mom’s always wanted me to stay with the wrong guy ’cause they’re hot,” seemingly in reference to her ex-husband, Hemsworth, with whom she parted ways in 2019, after eight months of marriage, and was subsequently divorced.

Cyrus, who has now been dating fellow musician Maxx Morando for almost four years at this point, said that she did not take her mother’s advice.

“I ended up with a person who means a lot to me and treats me really well and respects me,” she divulged. “I had to learn that the hard way because my mommy taught me the wrong way, and then I had to learn the right way by myself.”

“I had to find someone who treats me with respect, and then Mom never really put that on the top three of her must-haves. Mom was like, ‘They need to be tall’,” Cyrus added and maintained, “My man’s hot as hell too. But my man also respects me.”

