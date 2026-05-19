Miley Cyrus leaves fans speechless with Walk of Fame reveal

Prominently known for her chart-topping hits, Miley Cyrus has left fans speechless following the announcement that the pop icon is about to receive her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 33-year-old Miley Cyrus first made headlines as a child actress with her breakout role in Hannah Montana, but she has since become a massively influential figure in the music world.

Recent reports have confirmed that the “Flowers” crooner’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star is officially a work in progress. Fans were sent into a frenzy this week when photos of the incomplete star surfaced on the internet, sparking widespread excitement and debate online.

Expressing their enthusiasm on social media, one X (formerly Twitter) user commented, “Legend. Haters eat sh*t.”

Another overjoyed fan wrote, “Oh yesss, Miley Cyrus, I’m so proud of you. About to stream ‘Flowers’ in honor of this.”

Reflecting on her long career and contributions to the entertainment industry, another fan stated that the multi-talented artist was “deeply deserving” of the honor.