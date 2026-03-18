Miley Cyrus, Maxx Morando Plan quiet wedding away from spotlight

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando are opting for a simple, meaningful wedding rather than a “big Hollywood production.” According to a source who spoke to PEOPLE, the Grammy-winning singer already has several ideas for the ceremony, which will reflect the couple’s desire for intimacy.

Miley Cyrus is “not planning some huge, traditional event,” the insider revealed, noting that Morando’s preference for privacy is a major factor. “Maxx is extremely private, and that’s just not who he is. When they do get married, it will be something smaller and meaningful to them.”

The couple announced their engagement on December 2, 2025, and the “Flowers” hitmaker is reportedly thriving in this new chapter. “Miley really loves her life right now,” the source added. “Everything just feels like it’s falling into place for her.”

Miley Cyrus later admitted she was stunned by Morando’s ability to keep the proposal a secret. Appearing on Good Morning America on December 3, she shared her reaction to the surprise. “I’m not easy to surprise because I like to be in control of every situation, but I had fully let go,” she said. “And honestly, I was so, so, so surprised.”