Miley Cyrus names 'medicine' that helped in her sobriety journey

Pop star Miley Cyrus gets honest about her sobriety journey and shared a ‘medicine’ that has been particularly helpful, ever since she decided to give up on drugs and alcohol nearly five years ago.

‘Hannah Montana’ star Miley Cyrus, 32, who has practically grown up in the public eye after she became a teen idol at the age of 13, playing the titular role in Disney’s beloved series, has been quite open about her struggles with drug and alcohol abuse. However, starting in 2019, the ‘Flowers’ hitmaker has completely abstained from cannabis and alcohol, following a vocal cord surgery in November.

Though Cyrus has previously admitted to a relapse during the COVID-19 pandemic, she shared in a new interview that if there is one thing that has actually helped her in this sobriety journey of five years, it is gardening.

In an interview with Pamela Anderson, the Disney alum shared, “Gardening is something you do for yourself. When we’ve shared so much of ourselves, having those little precious times with something simple — like putting a seed in the ground and nurturing it — it becomes a very personal process.”

Calling the process a ‘genuine win’, she continued, “Having that has been the medicine that’s kept me grounded in my sober lifestyle.”

“It’s part of a practice, the way yoga might be: getting out into nature, doing something with my hands, and having a creative outlet that isn’t about fame or success,” Cyrus explained. “I did that on a hillside a while ago. I was leaving for a tour, and I just threw seeds out, thinking maybe when I came home, something magic would happen.”

“And it did,” she concluded.