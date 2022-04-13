Miley Cyrus’ parents Tish and Billy Ray file for divorce!

Singer Billy Ray Cyrus and wife-actor Tish Cyrus – parents of American pop star Miley Cyrus – are headed for divorce after 30 years of marriage.

As per the reports, Tish Cyrus filed for divorce from husband Billy Ray on April 6 after nearly 30 years of marriage citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason behind the extreme step.

Moreover, the legal papers also noted that the couple – who got married in 1993 and are parents of three kids together including Miley Cyrus along with Braison and Noah – have not lived together since February 2020.

It is pertinent to mention that this is not the first time the two have filed for divorce, earlier Tish and Billy Ray headed for separation in 2010, however, the couple reportedly reconciled a year later.

Later in 2013, both filed for divorce legally with a statement reading, “This is a personal matter and we are doing what is in the best interest of our family. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time,” but the case got dismissed later when the two got back together in 2017.

Addressing the current move, the pop star’s parents stated, “It is after 30 years, five amazing children, and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways—not with sadness, but with love in our hearts.”

“We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents.”

