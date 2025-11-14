Miley Cyrus releases fiery new song ‘Dream as One’ for 'Avatar: Fire and Ash'

Miley Cyrus has released a fiery new track Dream as One for the Avatar: Fire and Ash soundtrack.

On Friday, November14, the Disney star unveiled the new track which will appear in the end credits and on the soundtrack for the third film in James Cameron’s franchise.

Sharring a snippet of Dream as One on her Instagram account, Miley Cyrus expressed that she’s honored to provide a new song to the film.

“’Even through the flames. Even through the ashes in the sky. When we dream, we dream as one,’” Cyrus began her caption with the song’s lyrics which she co-wrote the song with previous collaborators Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.

She went on to gush, “Writing this song with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt came straight from the heart. Every lyric remembers where we’ve been, reflects where we are, and holds hope for what’s ahead for all of us.”

“It was an honor to create something so personal for a film that connects so deeply with people around the world,” the Flowers singer added.

Avatar: Fire and Ash follows 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water and marks James Cameron’s return to the world of Pandora

The film stars Zoe Saldaña, Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Jamie Flatters among others.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to release in theaters on December 19th.