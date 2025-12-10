Miley Cyrus releases visuals of her new song 'Dream As One' of upcoming film

American singer Miley Cyrus is over the moon as she released visuals of Dream As One, featured in the upcoming movie Avatar: Fire and Ash.

In her recent post on her official account on X, “It’s been one beautiful moment after the next lately”. But what stokes her happiness is a nod from the Golden Globe for the track.

She further elaborated, “so much to celebrate, including our Golden Globe nomination for Dream As One from Avatar: Fire And Ash. It’s been a fantasy come to life being a part of the Avatar adventure”.

Relating to the theme of the song, Miley further pens, “Feeling grateful for the fire of fate that rebuilt what I wanted in deeper alignment with the needs of my soul”.

She continues, “this song has become a symbol of transformation, power, and the entering of a new era for anyone who’s ever risen from their own ashes. When we dream as one, we create a new reality. I love you”.

Ahead of the release, the director of the franchise James Cameron, says the movie shows “that grief, loss, trauma fuels the fire of hate, and it loops endlessly”.

He tells AP entertainment, “we see it in Ukraine, we see it in Gaza, we see it in Sudan, there’s so many things that become generational, they just propagate through time ‘those guys hurt us, therefore we must fight back’”. Avatar: Fire and Ash will hit cinemas on December 19.