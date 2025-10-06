Miley Cyrus reveals dad Billy Ray’s intense reaction on song she gifted him

Miley Cyrus has opened up about her father Billy Ray Cyrus’ intense reaction on her musical gift to him.

Last month, the Hannah Montan star released a heartfelt song, Secret, featuring legendary rock icons Mick Fleetwood and Lindsey Buckingham.

The song, which is included on her latest album Something Beautiful, was dedicated to her father as “peace offering” and was gifted to him on his birthday in August.

Now, during her recent appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, Miley Cyrus revealed her dad’s emotional reaction to the song.

“My dad cried. Everyone I say that to, they go, ‘I remember when my dad cried,’” she told interviewer Tracy Smith.

The 32-year-old singer further added, “You don’t see your dad cry a lot. I don’t know if I’ve seen my dad cry since his dad passed away. My dad, you know… I just haven’t really seen that.”

In a previous interview, Miley shared, “I wrote this song about my dad because I wanted him to tell me even though there were secrets, even though I didn’t really want to know. I wanted to be the one he felt safe enough to tell me the things that were damning and damaging to the family.”

The song, Secrets, marks as Miley Cyrus’ first release since her ninth album, Something Beautiful, which released in May, 2025.