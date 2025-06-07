Miley Cyrus reveals reason to avoid singing ‘Hannah Montana’ tracks

American singer-songwriter and actress Miley Cyrus has disclosed the reason behind her decision to avoid singing her iconic ‘Hannah Montana’ tracks, a soundtrack cherished by countless fans from their youth.

The popular Disney Channel show, launched in 2006, featured the ‘Easy Lover’ artist as Hannah Montana, a pop star leading a double life to maintain a typical teenage existence.

During that period, Miley Cyrus put out five albums under the Hannah Montana banner, including one live recording and two remix collections.

Miley Cyrus later dropped three solo albums on Disney’s Hollywood Records before moving to RCA, where she unveiled her groundbreaking album ‘Bangerz’ in 2013.

In a recent episode of The Ringer podcast, the ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer disclosed that Disney had barred her from performing her early Hannah Montana songs.

“It’s not like I wanted to, performing The Best of Both Worlds between We Can’t Stop and Wrecking Ball would not have really made sense,” she clarified.

“It was still sad knowing those songs have my voice, my face, and I was not allowed to sing them,” Miley Cyrus added.

“I definitely wasn’t created in a lab and if I was there must’ve been a bug in the system which caused me to malfunction somewhere between the years of 2013 and ‘16. Sorry, Mickey,” the singer, who was recognized as the youngest Disney Legend in 2024, said.

Miley Cyrus revealed, “After being inducted as a Disney Legend, I was given permission to perform those songs in the future, which is pretty cool,” indicating that Disney has given her the opportunity to re-enjoy her previous hits.