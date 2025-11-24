Miley Cyrus rings in 33 with intimate celebration and sweet tributes

Miley Cyrus is blowing out her 33rd birthday’s candles!

Over the weekend, the Hannah Montana star celebrated her 33rd birthday with an intimate celebration surrounded by close friends and family.

Following the bash, Miley Cyrus delighted her fans with the glimpses of the special night on Sunday, November 23.

In the black and white images, the singer could be seen blowing out candles while another showed her posing with her perfectly decorated birthday cake.

“33 is already burning bright thanks to the warmth of your sweet birthday wishes,” she wrote in the caption.

The Flowers singer further added, “All I want this year is more laughs with the people who give me the little smile lines that are starting to show up.”

“I love you all,” she concluded adding a white heart emoji, referring to her beloved fans.

The birthday love extended beyond the dinner table as Miley’s father, Billy Ray Cyrus publicly wished her a happy birthday following years of tension between the two.

“Happy birthday Smiley Miley,” he sweetly wrote.

In addition to him, Miley’s older sister Brandi Cyrus also penned a sweet birthday wish for her as she wrote. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @mileycyrus so glad we could be here to celebrate you ILYSM.”