Miley Cyrus says yes: The singer gets engaged to longtime boyfriend Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Maxx Morando!

On Monday, December 1, the former Disney star attended the premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash at Hollywood’s iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with Maxx.

During her appearance, Miley sparked engagement rumors when she proudly displayed a huge diamond on her ring finger.

Now, the speculation has finally been put to rest as the couple’s engagement is confirmed, as per PEOPLE.

Her giant sparkler – made by jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche features a cushion-cut stone set on a thick, 14-karat yellow gold band.

Speaking to the outlet about her engagement, Miley revealed what has “astounded” her about the engagement.

“The detail that I can share is that for us, our privacy and us kind of keeping it small has been something that I’ve been astounded that I’ve actually been able to have and being able to kind of have more choice,” she said.

The Flowers singer further added, “I think it’s also being older, being more protective of what I’m open to sharing.”

She also drew a comparison to the upcoming film Avatar: Fire and Ash, which features her song Dream as One on its soundtrack.

“The movie is about love, family resilience and kind of reconnection and that stronger together idea. And so I thought it was kind of perfectly thematic and aligned with where I am in my life now.”

Miley Cyrus, who was previously married to Liam Hemsworth, has been dating Maxx Morando since 2021.