Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez reunite for Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary

Disney Channel stars Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez reunite on the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary special, which premiered on Hulu and Disney + on Monday.

The duo was seen hanging out in Cyrus’ old closet on the show, where Gomez wore her character, Mikayla Skeech’s infamous red hat, as a reminder of being Hannah’s nemesis on the series. Gomez stated, “You created a culture, babe”. Cyrus commented, “You too”.

Cyrus also shared details about her upcoming performance on the special for “Life of the Party”, her first single as Hannah Montana.

Fans were surprised to see that the Disney Channel stars remained friends and praised their ability to grow together and support each other’s accomplishments.

Both Cyrus and Gomez dated musician Nick Jonas from the Jonas Brothers during their Disney Channel days. Cyrus and Jonas dated from 2006 to 2008, while Gomez was linked to Jonas around 2008.