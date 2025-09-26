Miley Cyrus still holds onto items from Liam Hemsworth relationship

Miley Cyrus revealed that memories and items from her decade-long relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth are very dear to the pop icon, and she is still holding onto them after six years of their split.

Music superstar Miley Cyrus, 32, who was in a decade-long on-again-off-again relationship with Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, 35, including a brief marriage, revealed in her new magazine interview that she still owns some special pieces from the relationship, including the dress she wore on the first date with her ex-husband.

“I literally have a dress that I had on when I met my ex-husband, and then I have my dress that I wore on our first date,” she shared, adding that these items serve her as reminders of the long relationship. “Along with letters and things, I really want to savour these kinds of beautiful moments of my life.” “But because these intimate moments have also been public moments. It’s a little bit tough to decide what piece I want to share, and what I would ever allow to be seen,” the ‘Flowers’ hitmaker added.

Notably, Cyrus and Hemsworth parted ways in 2019, after eight months of marriage, and were subsequently divorced.