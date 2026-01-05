Miley Cyrus promises something “really special” for Hannah Montana fans

Miley Cyrus is giving fans a reason to get excited about the past and the future at the same time. The 33-year-old singer and actress was all smiles while celebrating her Outstanding Artistic Achievement Award at the 37th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival and she teased something big about Hannah Montana.

On the red carpet, Miley Cyrus made it clear that something special is in the works for the 20th anniversary of the Hannah Montana show. While she didn’t spill any concrete details, it was obvious she’s putting a lot of thought into how to celebrate the show that launched her career.

And yes, she gave a playful nod to her old signature bangs, letting fans know that nostalgia is very much part of the plan.

For context, Hannah Montana premiered in 2006 and ran for four seasons, with Miley Cyrus playing the dual role of Miley Stewart, a teenager balancing everyday life with her pop star alter ego.

The franchise also included a 2009 movie, and it’s safe to say it changed Miley Cyrus’ life forever. By 2024, she became the youngest person ever to receive the Disney Legend honor, recognizing her huge influence on the company and its fans.

In interviews, Miley Cyrus has hinted that she wants the anniversary to feel meaningful and personal. She wants to do something that really acknowledges how Hannah Montana paved the way for her current career, and how fans still connect with the character decades later.

She noted that while it used to feel like shedding the character would be impossible, now it’s something that has become a cherished part of pop culture and her fans’ memories.

Even at the Disney Legend ceremony, Miley Cyrus reflected on the journey, saying that while so much has changed, her pride in being Hannah Montana has remained. She dedicated her award to the character, her loyal fans, and everyone who helped make her dreams possible — a little reminder of how the show continues to resonate.

With the 20th anniversary approaching, it’s clear that Miley Cyrus is not just celebrating her past. She’s inviting fans to relive it, with a wink, a bang, and the promise of something “really, really special” coming their way.