Miley Cyrus teases Selena Gomez reunion in Hannah Montana Anniversary Special

Miley Cyrus has confirmed that Selena Gomez will appear in the upcoming Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special, marking a nostalgic reunion for two of Disney Channel’s biggest former stars.

In an interview with Variety, Cyrus revealed that the surprise appearance came together with help from Alex Cooper, host of the Call Her Daddy podcast. Cyrus credited Cooper, a longtime fan of the show, with helping shape parts of the special and securing Gomez’s involvement.

“I love Selena, but I didn’t know how much our friendship meant to the fans,” Cyrus said, confirming that Gomez will be part of the celebration.

The special is expected to lean heavily into nostalgia, including a symbolic opening scene inspired by Cyrus’s real-life connection to Malibu. She shared that Cooper encouraged her to begin the show driving from Malibu to the original soundstage, drawing parallels between her personal journey and her time on the series.

“I didn’t think about the correlation between Hannah’s house in Malibu and my house in Malibu,” Cyrus explained, adding, “And my house burning down and me rebuilding.”

Selena Gomez famously appeared on Hannah Montana in 2007 as Mikayla, a rival pop star to Cyrus’s character. Her return is likely to excite longtime fans who remember the on-screen feud.