Miley Cyrus to return for Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special

Miley Cyrus is set to return to the world of Hannah Montana, the role that launched her global fame, as part of a 20th anniversary special celebrating the beloved Disney Channel hit.

According to reports, the special will debut March 24 on Disney+ and will be filmed before a live studio audience. The event will include an interview with Cyrus conducted by podcast host Call Her Daddy’s Alex Cooper, along with never-before-seen footage and recreated versions of the show’s iconic sets.

‘“Hannah Montana’ will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection. The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I’m very proud of. This ‘Hannahversary’ is my way of celebrating and thanking the fans who’ve stood by me for 20 years,” Cyrus told Variety.

The series premiered in 2006 and ran for four seasons, following teenager Miley Stewart as she balanced everyday life with her secret identity as pop superstar Hannah Montana. The franchise expanded into music tours, merchandise and a feature film released in 2009, cementing its place in Disney pop culture history.

In 2024, she became the youngest person ever named a Disney Legend, recognizing her lasting impact on the entertainment giant.