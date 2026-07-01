Miley Cyrus turns into barbie as Mattel unveils her official doll

Miley Cyrus has reached another milestone in her career, this time as the inspiration behind her very own Barbie doll.

Mattel has unveiled the Barbie Signature Miley Cyrus Doll, honoring the Grammy-winning singer, actor and advocate for self-expression just weeks after she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

According to Mattel, the collectible doll celebrates Cyrus’ lasting influence on music, pop culture and individuality. Inspired by her “Golden Burning Sun” era, the doll is dressed in a custom Alaïa outfit and features carefully crafted accessories that reflect the star’s signature style.

Cyrus couldn’t hide her excitement as she saw the doll for the first time in a video shared by Billboard.

“I’m obsessed,” she said. “Love her! All the details were so thoughtful and so important. Every little piece of this design was a dream, down to the shape of the shoe, the look, the leather jacket, the belt, the hair dimension, the sunglasses.”

The 33-year-old said every element of the doll was intentionally designed, including the microphone, which she described as a symbol of the role music continues to play in her life.

The singer also shared the special moment on Instagram and TikTok, posting a video of herself adding the new doll to her longtime Barbie collection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

“Barbie represents a personal dream of mine. She’s something I’ll never outgrow as she evolves with me,” Cyrus wrote.

Reflecting on her childhood, Miley Cyrus recalled spending hours braiding her Barbie dolls’ hair and changing their outfits. As an adult, she said she still treasures her collection, keeping the dolls in their original boxes.

“Holding my Barbie in my hands is a true full circle moment,” she wrote, adding, “Now you have a little piece of me and every time you hold her, I hope you’re reminded that I’m rooting for you to chase your own dreams too.”