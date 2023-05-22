Miley Cyrus makes major announcement about her concerts

Singer Miley Cyrus said she would not perform in concerts because she feels isolated when singing in front of millions of fans.

Miley Cyrus talked about her decision to withdraw from concerts and tours in an interview with the UK news agency British Vogue.

The ‘Wrecking Ball‘ singer said concerts are not her thing as she feels isolated.

“Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love,” she said. There’s no connection. There’s no safety.”

“It is not natural. It’s so isolating because if you’re in front of 100,000 people then you are alone,” she added.

The celebrity said she will live her life according to her terms instead of conforming to people’s wishes.

“Not only can’t, because can’t is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?” she asked.

Miley Cyrus’ last tour was back in 2014. She did 78 concerts across Canada, the United States, Europe, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand.

The celebrity did just eight shows the following year. She performed in five shows last year.