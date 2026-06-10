Military court jails Indonesian soldiers over acid attack on activist

JAKARTA, Indonesia: A military court in Indonesia on Wednesday sentenced four soldiers to up to three years in prison for an acid attack on an activist critical of perceived militarisation of the government.

The four, all members of the military’s Strategic Intelligence Agency (BAIS), were found guilty of premeditated assault for the attack in March that left Andrie Yunus, 27, blind in one eye.

They were arrested shortly after the attack and BAIS head Yudi Abrimantyo stepped down in what officials said was a “form of responsibility”.

But critics say the real authors of the crime have not been identified and likely never will be.

Soldiers Edi Sudarko, 45; Budi Hariyanto Widhi Cahyono, 43; Nandala Dwi Prasetia, 40; and Sami Lakka, 41, engaged in “arrogant conduct,” presiding judge Fredy Ferdian Isnartanto said.

Military prosecutors contend the soldiers did not act on orders but on their own initiative.

They were said to have been angered by Andrie and another activist interrupting a lawmaker’s meeting in 2025 to protest a revision to Indonesia’s armed forces law.

The amendment, passed by parliament last year, made it possible for active-duty military personnel to work in 14 government ministries and state institutions — up from 10 before.

Andrie and others had asked for the trial to be held in a civilian court, not a military one, for fear of a cover-up in a country where attacks on activists are rarely punished.

He refused to attend any of the trial hearings, citing health reasons and distrust in the court.