Military court trials: Sanaullah claims two judges were minused from bench

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday alleged that the two senior judges of Supreme Court (SC) were minused from the nine-member bench constituted to hear petitions against trials of civilians in military courts, ARY News reported.

Speaking to a private news channel, the federal minister claimed that the two SC judges – Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Tariq Masood – did not rescued themselves from hearing the case, but they “were minused from the nine-member bench”.

In response to a question, Rana Sanaullah pointed out that the government would take a decision following the Supreme Court (SC) verdict.

However, he noted, senior and Chief Justice-designate judge have termed the bench ‘unconstitutional and illegal’. “How can we accept the decision of such a bench,” he asked.

Rana Sanaullah further said that the SC’s May 14 decision regarding Punjab elections was ‘one-sided’ and ‘based on stubbornness’. “All political parties have demanded a full bench for the petition over Punjab elections,” he added.

Responding to another question, the minister said that those who attacked the military installations and memorial of martyrs will not be allowed to do ‘hatred politics’ in the country.

He vowed of action against the May 9 abettors and planners “even if they leave politics”, saying that action will be taken against those involved in May 9 incidents. “The state and the government have a clear stance regarding May 9”, he added.

Dissolution of 9-member bench

A nine-member larger bench headed by CJP Bandial had taken up the pleas on Thursday. However, the bench was dissolved after two members, Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Tariq Masood, object to it.

Justice Qazi Faez said he was surprised after seeing his name in the cause list last night. The senior-most judge after CJP remarked the SC Practices and Procedure Bill was suspended by an eight-member bench of the apex court even before letting it become law.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa said he cannot remain part of the bench as he does not consider it a ‘bench’. I will not be part of any bench until the decision is reached on the Supreme Court Practices and Procedure Bill, he added.