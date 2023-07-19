Military trials: SC seeks assurance on right to appeal for May 9 suspects

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan to obtain directives from the government regarding the right of appeal in military courts, ARY News reported.

The apex court issued directives while hearing a set of pleas challenging the federal government and Pakistan Army’s decision to subject civilians suspected of involvement in the May 9 riots to military trials under the Army Act 1952.

The bench, led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, gave AGP Mansoor Awan two days to get these instructions.

During today’s hearing, AGP Awan said that the May 9 violent incidents had caused losses of Rs2.5 billion, including Rs1.9bn to military installations. He once again reiterated to form full court bench in the case.

The AGP informed the court that the attack on Corps Commander’s House in Lahore took place at 5:40pm, AGP Awan told the court, adding that the attacks on sensitive military installations on May 9 were carried out between 3pm and 7pm.

A CSD in Lahore was also torched, the AGP further said, adding that the army is fully trained in the use of weapons.

At one point, the CJP asked: “What is the punishment in military courts under Section 7 of the Army Act?”.

AGP Awan replied a suspect could get two years imprisonment from military courts under Sections 3 and 9.

“Is that the maximum sentence in the case?” the top judge asked, to which the AGP responded in the affirmative.

To which, the CJP said then the punishment in ordinary courts was more severe.

Later, the top judge asked the AGP to get instructions from the government regarding right to appeal to citizens. The court adjourned the hearing till Friday.

Military trials

In the month of May, the government decided to try the suspects accused of attacking military installations on May 9 under army laws.

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.

Army installations, Corps Commander’s house in Lahore and General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.