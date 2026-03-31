Milk Price Increased in Karachi

KARACHI: The price of milk has been increased by Rs 20 per litre, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Commissioner of Karachi has issued an official notification confirming the price hike.

Under the new rate structure, the dairy farmer price has been set at Rs 215 per litre, while the wholesale price is fixed at Rs 225 per litre.

For consumers, the retail price has been set at Rs 240 per litre.

The decision follows a meeting between Commissioner Karachi, Hassan Naqvi, and a delegation from the Karachi Dairy Farmers on Tuesday evening.

Shabbir Dar, a spokesperson for the dairy farmers, stated that the delegation demanded the hike because milk production costs have skyrocketed.

He added that it was no longer sustainable for farmers to sell milk at the previous rates.