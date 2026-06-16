Milk prices surge after budget 2026-27 announcement

The milk prices have risen significantly across Lahore, the capital of Punjab, further straining household budgets amid persistent inflation.

According to market sources, the prices of milk in the open market increased from Rs. 200 per litre to Rs.220 per litre in numerous areas of the city.

Meanwhile, curd prices have also seen a sharp rise, increasing by Rs. 20 per kilogram. Curd, was previously being sold at Rs. 240 per kilogram, is now being sold for Rs. 260 per kilogram.

The latest increase has sparked concern among residents, who said that essential food items are becoming increasingly unaffordable, and the rising cost of necessities is making it difficult for families to manage their daily expenses.

Citizens have demanded that the government take effective measures to curb inflation and provide relief on essential commodities.