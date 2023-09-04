Milk retailers protest for price hike in Karachi

LAHORE: After the sugar and vegetables crisis, Karachi is likely to witness a milk crisis as well, ARY News reported on Monday.

Milk vendors across the metropolis have announced the suspension of milk purchases, following the tensions escalating between milk sellers and dairy farm owners.

As per the details, the milk vendors ‘in protest’ announced to suspend the milk procurement from Monday [Today] as the price hike decision – which was delayed on July 01 by the milk sellers and dairy farm owners – is not being reversed.

last week, the Karachi Milk Retailers Welfare Association announced to close the sale points across the metropolis from Monday for an indefinite period for demanding a price hike.

The retailers have announced to stop the sale of loose milk across Karachi from Monday for an indefinite period. The milk retailer association staged a protest at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) today and demanded a hike in the milk price.

The association gave a 72-hour ultimatum to the local administration to make a decision regarding the milk price.

The protesters said that they could not sell milk at the current prices after purchasing the stock from dairy farmers at high rates.

The association’s office-bearer said that the dairy farmers were selling milk to the retailers at Rs214 to Rs218 per litre and the shop owners should get the least margin of Rs20 per litre.