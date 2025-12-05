Watch Milla Jovovich unleash chaos in “Protector” trailer

Hollywood’s action royalty Milla Jovovich is back, taking on a role reminiscent of Liam Neeson’s tough-guy thrillers, but with her signature intensity. The official trailer for Protector dropped, and it immediately sets the tone: this isn’t a quiet comeback.

Jovovich plays Nikki, a mother whose violent past collides with her present when her daughter, Chloe, is kidnapped, thrusting her back into a dangerous underworld.

Shot just over a year ago, Protector is directed by Adrian Grünberg, who previously handled high-octane fare like The Black Demon and Rambo: Last Blood. The trailer opens with Nikki waking in an abandoned factory, her life in pieces.

She’s tried to leave the violence behind, but Protector quickly makes clear that her skills—and her rage—can’t be contained. As she hunts for Chloe, Nikki navigates law enforcement, criminal syndicates, and military operatives, learning shocking truths that put her mission at risk.

Alongside Milla Jovovich, the cast includes Isabel Myers as Chloe and Matthew Modine, adding depth to the tense, action-packed narrative. The story pushes Nikki to her limits, forcing her to become the hero her daughter needs, even if it means leaving a trail of destruction.

2025 has been a busy year for Milla Jovovich, with appearances in World Breaker opposite Luke Evans and the fantasy In the Lost Lands, though the latter struggled critically and commercially. Protector, however, seems poised to return her firmly to the action-thriller spotlight.

The trailer emphasizes suspense, physicality, and emotion, teasing a story where every choice counts. Fans can see why Protector is being billed as a highlight for Milla Jovovich’s career—her intensity, fight choreography, and emotional range are on full display.

Protector hits theaters on February 20, 2026, and with this trailer, it’s clear that Milla Jovovich is ready to reclaim the action crown once again.