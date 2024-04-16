Millat Express Incident: Another video of deceased woman emerges

LAHORE: A new video has emerged showing the woman, who allegedly committed suicide from Millat Express after being subjected to torture by a policeman, dancing along with children, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A case of violence against a woman, identified as Maryam, aboard the Millat Express has sparked outrage, with new developments shedding light on the incident.

The postmortem report of Maryam indicates that her death was ‘accidental’, attributing it to broken bones and excessive bleeding, with five marks of injuries found on her body.

Despite the postmortem report, the investigation continues, with the Station House Officer (SHO) filed a case to the court of second Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate requesting to cancel the bail of the policeman, Mir Hasan.

In the plea, the SHO informed the court the accused is no cooperating with the investigation, as he must undergo a medical check-up.

Earlier this week, the woman, who was thrashed by policeman on a moving train, was found dead near Chani Goth Railway Station in Bahawalpur.

The incident came to light after a video of policeman, Mir Hasan, torturing a female passenger and two children on a moving train went viral on social media.

The policeman was arrested last week and was granted bail on the same day by a local court in Hyderabad against a surety bond of Rs35,000.

However, just a day after the cop was released on bail, the woman’s body was found in Bahawalpur.