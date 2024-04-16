30.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
- Advertisement -

Millat Express Incident: Another video of deceased woman emerges

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: A new video has emerged showing the woman, who allegedly committed suicide from Millat Express after being subjected to torture by a policeman, dancing along with children, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A case of violence against a woman, identified as Maryam, aboard the Millat Express has sparked outrage, with new developments shedding light on the incident.

The postmortem report of Maryam indicates that her death was ‘accidental’, attributing it to broken bones and excessive bleeding, with five marks of injuries found on her body.

Despite the postmortem report, the investigation continues, with the Station House Officer (SHO) filed a case to the court of second Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate requesting to cancel the bail of the policeman, Mir Hasan.

In the plea, the SHO informed the court the accused is no cooperating with the investigation, as he must undergo a medical check-up.

Earlier this week, the woman, who was thrashed by policeman on a moving train, was found dead near Chani Goth Railway Station in Bahawalpur.

The incident came to light after a video of policeman, Mir Hasan, torturing a female passenger and two children on a moving train went viral on social media.

The policeman was arrested last week and was granted bail on the same day by a local court in Hyderabad against a surety bond of Rs35,000.

However, just a day after the cop was released on bail, the woman’s body was found in Bahawalpur.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.