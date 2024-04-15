25.9 C
Woman, who was thrashed by policeman on train, found dead

BAHAWALPUR: The woman, who was thrashed by policeman on a moving train, was found dead near Chani Goth Railway Station in Bahawalpur, ARY News reported on Monday quoting police.

The incident came to light after a video of policeman, Mir Hasan, torturing a female passenger and two children on a moving train went viral on social media.

The policeman was arrested last week and was granted bail on the same day by a local court in Hyderabad against a surety bond of Rs35,000.

Read More: Video: Policeman beats woman, children on Hyderabad-bound train

However, just a day after the cop was released on bail, the woman’s body was found in Bahawalpur.

The incident took place on April 7 on Karachi to Lala Musa-bound Millat Express.

According to the police, the railway police officer took the woman — who belonged to Jaranwala’s Chak 40 Mor, Faisalabad — with him after violently beating her on April 7.

The victim’s brother said that his sister used to work at a beauty parlour in Karachi and she was coming to Jaranwala to celebrate Eidul-Fitr.

