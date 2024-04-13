Video: Policeman beats woman, children on Hyderabad-bound train

KARACHI: A disturbing video of a policeman beating a woman and two children on a moving train, Millat Express, near Hyderabad emerged on Saturday.

According to details, the policeman – identified as Mir Hassan, posted in Hyderabad – subjected a woman and two children to torture on a moving train on April 7.

In the video, the policeman can be seen holding the woman by her hair and hitting her multiple times while other passengers watched silently. The woman could be heard saying, “Why are you hitting? Don’t beat.”

After the video went viral on social media, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Railways Abdullah Sheikh said that the policeman was taken into custody and a case has been registered against him while further investigation has been initiated.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon assured that the cop will be suspended and appropriate action will be taken against him following an inquiry.

Meanwhile, the suspect was produced before the court of Judicial Magistrate Munir Ahmed, who granted him bail plea against a surety bond of Rs35,000.