Millie Bobby and Hollywood mourn 'Godzilla' co-star Kaylee Hottle following tragic death at 18

Hollywood is in mourning for aspiring actress Kaylee Hottle who died at the age of 18 following a single-vehicle accident in Frederick County, Maryland.

The talented performer, who was celebrated worldwide for playing Jia, the deaf orphan in Legendary’s MonsterVerse franchise, who communicated with Kong via sign language, has been described by friends across the film world as immensely gifted and warmly, enthusiastically kind.

Taking to social media alongside a photograph of Hottle, the Godzilla vs. Kong star Millie Bobby Brown declared her heart was “broken” by the news.

“I am so devastated to hear this. You will be deeply missed, Kaylee.”

Details surrounding the fatal accident

According to a report released by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, paramedics responded to an accident early in the morning, involving a 1995 Honda Accord, travelling at high speed, and driven by a 19-year-old male, who apparently swerved off the right side of a two-lane road, where he struck a culvert.

Paramedics airlifted the actress from the scene to a trauma center where she later died as a result of her injuries. Her father, Joshua Hottle, issued an ASL (American Sign Language) statement on social media thanking fans and the deaf community for their overwhelming support and confirming his daughter’s death, while the Texas School for the Deaf where she was a senior said it was “grief stricken” and celebrated her as a prominent figure for deaf representation on screen.

Legacy of trailblazing representation

The child of a deaf multi-generational family, Hottle became a beacon for authentic representation within Hollywood blockbusters, and appeared alongside Rebecca Hall and Alexander Skarsgrd in two installments of the blockbuster Godzilla movie franchise, as well as making an appearance on the set of NBC’s Magnum P.I., and has earned a Saturn Award nomination for her work.

Fellow deaf actors and Oscar winners Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur offered deep sympathy noting her significant contribution to young deaf actors globally.