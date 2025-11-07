Millie Bobby Brown accuses David Harbour of bullying on 'Stranger Things' set

A controversy has cast a shadow over the release of the final season of Stranger Things, following reports that Millie Bobby Brown, who portrays Eleven, allegedly accused her co-star and on-screen father figure David Harbour of bullying on set.

In the wake of this claim, the Duffer brothers, who are the series creators, weigh in on the issue at the show’s premiere in L.A.

“Obviously, you understand I can’t get into personal onset matters, but I will say we’ve been doing this for 10 years with this cast, and at this point they’re family and we deeply care about them,” Ross Duffer tells THR.

“So, you know, nothing matters more than just having a set where everyone feels safe and happy,” he adds.

But the Duffer brothers are not the only executives who had been asked this question on the premiere.

Shawn Levy, who wears both the director and executive producer hats, was also asked to comment on how the makers handle a bullying complaint on set.

“At the end of the day, that’s the job,” he responds. “You have to create a respectful workplace where everyone feels comfortable and safe, and so we did everything to build that environment. And we’re proud of the fact that we did so.”

Shawn notes, “I’ve read a bunch of stories and they range from wildly inaccurate to… there’s so much noise around it.”

“But the truth is that we view this crew and this cast as family, and so we treat each other with respect, and that’s always been bedrock.”

Stranger Things season Vol. 1 will drop on Netflix on Nov. 26.