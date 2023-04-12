‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown announces engagement

British actor Millie Bobby Brown announced engagement to her long-time boyfriend Jake Bongiovi on Tuesday.

The young starlet, best known for her work in Netflix hit ‘Stranger Things’ and the mystery flick ‘Enola Holmes’, took to her Instagram handle to announce engagement to Bongiovi – the son of the rock legend, Jon Bon Jovi.

In a mushy monochromatic picture of the two on the photo and video sharing application, Brown flaunted the huge rock on her finger and wrote, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” along with a white heart sticker.

For the unversed, the lyrics are from Taylor Swift’s hit number ‘Lover’.

Bongiovi also shared a two-picture gallery on his handle to confirm the relationship, and captioned it, “Forever,” with a similar sticker.

The news met with a heartwarming response from social users including the fraternity, and several dropped congratulatory messages for the couple in the comments section.

It is pertinent to mention here that Millie Bobby Brown, 19, and Jake Bongiovi, 20, have been in a relationship for over two years. Earlier, she also called him, her ‘partner for life’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Brown rose to global fame with her character as Eleven in the Netflix hit ‘Stranger Things’. On the other hand, her actor beau, Bongiovi is set to star in the forthcoming comedy ‘Rockbottom’.

