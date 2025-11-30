Millie Bobby Brown embraces new name as she steps into motherhood

Millie Bobby Brown is back in the headlines and honestly, she’s been everywhere lately. Her name alone has been doing laps across social media, alongside talk of Stranger Things, her relationship with Jake Bongiovi, the ever-present shadow of Jon Bon Jovi, and the whirlwind that has become her newly minted life.

A year after slipping quietly into marriage with Jake Bongiovi, Millie Bobby Brown has settled into a life that looks nothing like the Stranger Things frenzy that made her a global face at 12.

Millie Bobby Brown is 21 now, married, and in a plot twist that felt almost too grown-up for fans who still imagine her on a bike in Hawkins, already a mother. She and Jake adopted a baby girl this summer, a move she’s been describing everywhere as a journey that’s messy and beautiful in equal measure.

And somewhere in the middle of juggling a Netflix empire, a newborn, and the general chaos of being Millie Bobby Brown, she revealed something that caught even her closest co-stars off guard: she isn’t “Millie Bobby Brown” anymore.

During a loose, half-teasing conversation with Noah Schnapp the kind of on-set banter that usually never makes it into a news cycle, Millie Bobby Brown let slip that her full name has shifted. Noah tried to piece it together, doing that earnest guessing game friends do, mixing Bonnie, Bobby, Brown, and Bongiovi like he was shuffling Scrabble tiles.

Millie stopped him every time until the answer finally landed: she’s going by Millie Bonnie Bongiovi now. Clean, simple, almost soft — and apparently the “Bon Bon” nickname is gaining traction whether she likes it or not.

It’s not the first time she’s opened up about her name. Earlier this year, while promoting The Electric State, Millie Bobby Brown casually explained that her middle name has always been Bonnie, not Bobby and that “Bobby” was originally just a stage-name tweak she thought sounded quirkier. A little showbiz sparkle, nothing deeper.

The heavier news came months later, when she and Jake shared to fans that they’d adopted their daughter. They didn’t dress it up, just a calm message about stepping into parenthood with excitement and a desire for a quiet, protected start.

No theatrics, no Stranger Things-style plot twists. Just a young couple, a baby girl, and a fresh chapter under the very large umbrella of the Bon Jovi–Bongiovi family tree.

And now, Millie Bonnie Bongiovi, formerly Millie Bobby Brown, continues onward, navigating early motherhood, the spotlight, and the next phase of her career with that same mix of chaos and maturity she’s somehow mastered.