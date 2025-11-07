Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour laugh off ‘harassment’ reports at ‘Stranger Things’ premiere

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour have sweetly laughed off harassment reports at the Stranger Things season 5 premiere in Los Angeles.

On Thursday, November 6, the onscreen father-daughter duo arrived together on the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Millie and David – who plays Eleven and her adoptive dad, Jim Hopper in the show respectively – put on a united front at the event as they laughed and hugged each other upon arrival at the red carpet.

Posting to duo's video from the event on Instagram, Netflix wrote, "

David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown arrive together for one last Stranger Things premiere.”

Their appearance seemingly brushed off the reports suggesting that Brown filed a lawsuit against fellow cast member Harbour, complete with “pages and pages of accusations.”

Earlier this month, it emerged that the 21-year-old star has “filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season,” a source told The Daily Mail.

The insider further added, “The investigation went on for months.”

While neither Brown, Harbour, nor Netflix have commented on the allegations, their joint red-carpet appearance seemed to signal a united front amid the reports.

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour have worked closely together on Stranger Things set since September 2015, when filming for the first season began in Atlanta.