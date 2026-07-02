Millie Bobby Brown eyes reality TV debut after blockbuster projects

British actress Millie Bobby Brown is set to make her reality television debut, following a string of blockbuster Netflix projects such as Enola Holmes and Stranger Things.

During her recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the 22-year-old actress candidly told host Josh Horowitz that she is a massive fan of reality TV. “I’m a reality TV snob. I mean, I just watch every show out there,” Millie Bobby Brown confessed.

When Horowitz asked if she would ever want to apply the detective skills she learned playing Enola Holmes to the reality competition show The Traitors, she enthusiastically replied, “Oh my gosh, I so want to be on The Traitors! You’ve just touched a nerve! I want to be on The Traitors because I think I’d be really good.”

Brown then recalled taking a polygraph test earlier that same day, sharing, “The guy was like, ‘Her hands are getting cooler, and she’s evading the questions. Somehow the report has come back that she’s a pathological liar.’ Everyone was like, ‘I think she’s crazy.’ Apparently so! And then, I did lie a lot. He asked, ‘Have you lied and they haven’t caught you?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah.’ It’s crazy.”

Expressing her excitement for the reality show, she added that she would make “a great Traitor” and wanted to “put it out there” in hopes of getting cast. Millie Bobby Brown specifically noted that she wants to join the U.S. version of the show. “I want to be with Alan Cumming; he’s so fabulous!” she stated, referring to the show’s host.

Fans can currently catch her back in her espionage element, as Enola Holmes 3 debuted on Netflix on July 1st.