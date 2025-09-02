Millie Bobby Brown shares first picture of her baby girl

British starlet and new mom Millie Bobby Brown has treated her fans with the very first picture of her and husband Jake Bongiovi’s adopted baby girl.

Actor Millie Bobby Brown, 21, who recently announced that she and her husband Jake Bongiovi, 23, have welcomed an adopted daughter into their family, has now featured a rare glimpse of their first child in her recent Instagram dump.

In the inside photos, seemingly from the couple’s first getaway with their little bundle of joy, social users caught a glance at the celebrity kid in the snap of the ‘Sweethearts’ actor, as he walked towards a plane with their baby girl’s carrier in his hand.

Though the seven-slide carousel post by the ‘Stranger Things’ star mostly featured her solo selfies and pictures, one of them also sees her husband, adorably planting a kiss on her cheek. Brown captioned the dump simply with a series of emojis to sum up their parenthood journey.

Notably, Brown and Bongiovi, who tied the knot last May, announced in an August 21 post that they have become first-time parents to a baby girl.

“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption,” read their joint announcement post on the social site. “We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.”

