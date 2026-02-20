Millie Bobby Brown marks first birthday as mom with cute snap of her daughter

Millie Bobby Brown is marking a milestone birthday by reflecting on motherhood and family life.

The Stranger Things star shared a rare photo of her young daughter in a heartfelt Instagram post on Thursday, February 19, celebrating her 22nd birthday.

“22. grateful for my husband and daughter,” Brown wrote in the caption. “For my family and friends. all of my animals. I am so blessed. thank you for the birthday wishes,” she added, signing off with “xoxo.”

The single image showed Brown sitting with her toddler on a sandy beach at sunset, both dressed in cozy clothing. The child’s name has not been publicly revealed. Brown shares her daughter with husband Jake Bongiovi.

The couple married in May 2024 and later held a second wedding celebration in Italy. In summer 2025, they welcomed their first child, a baby girl adopted into their growing family.

Jake Bongiovi also paid tribute to his wife on her birthday, sharing a photo to Instagram Stories along with a message praising her kindness and heart.

“To my beautiful wife, happy birthday. Your heart is like no other,” he wrote, adding a single red heart emoji.

The image featured Brown outside on a sunny day, leaning to play with several animals as she looked up towards the camera and smiled.