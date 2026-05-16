Millie Bobby Brown marks first Mother's Day with sweet note

British star Millie Bobby Brown recently celebrated her first-ever Mother’s Day, sharing a touching message about motherhood during an interview with Extra.

Shedding light on the different facets of motherhood, the Stranger Things star expressed, “We’re all mothers, no matter if we’re adoptive mothers or birth mothers—a maternal figure. Everybody should be celebrated.”

Speaking to Extra at a Netflix event in New York, she added, “Everybody is raising beautiful children, hopefully, and we’re raising the next generation. So, of course, women should be celebrated in every way and every day.”

In addition to her interview, she also reflected on the diverse experiences of mothers in a recent Instagram post. The update comes after the young couple—Millie Bobby Brown and her husband, 24-year-old Jake Bongiovi—revealed on social media that they had adopted a daughter on August 21.

Millie Bobby Brown penned, stating, “This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption.” We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3.”