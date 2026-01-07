Stranger Things duo Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour Controversy Takes New Turn

A recent report has revealed the details regarding Millie Bobby Brown’s accusation against her Stranger Things co-star, David Harbour.

According to a piece by The Daily Mail in November, Brown filed a formal complaint accusing Harbour of harassment and bullying prior to the filming of the fifth season of Stranger Things. Per insiders, the internal investigation that followed the complaint lasted for several months; notably, “sexual impropriety” was not mentioned in any of the charges.

Brown and Harbour recently reconnected on the red carpet at the Stranger Things Season 5 premiere, despite the fact that neither actor has publicly addressed the claim. Photographs of the scene partners showed them embracing and laughing together. Both discussed their positive experiences on the popular Netflix series, with Brown expressing gratitude for her collaboration with Harbour.

According to a recent report, Variety was informed by sources with knowledge of the matter that Brown’s allegation was indeed investigated. The sources state that the complaint was “resolved,” validating some details of the Daily Mail’s November 1st story. Furthermore, insiders claim Harbour was never expected to play a significant role in the promotion of Season 5 due to a hectic filming schedule for projects such as Avengers: Doomsday and the upcoming HBO series DTF St. Louis.

During a red carpet interview, Brown reflected favorably on her breakthrough role, highlighting the “special bond” she has formed with Harbour, as her character, Eleven, has grown to be like a daughter to Harbour’s Jim Hopper. The forthcoming final season will feature sequences involving both of them. On the same carpet, Harbour expressed similar feelings, stating that he “adores” Brown and that the entire production is “so special.”

The reunion between Harbour and Brown, as well as Brown’s social media posts since the complaint surfaced, have been interpreted by PR experts in the Variety article as a sign that the Stranger Things cast is united. This all precedes the eagerly anticipated return of the sci-fi fantasy, which is just a few weeks away.

Season 5 of Stranger Things will be released in three instalments. The first four episodes will be released on November 26, followed by three more on December 25. The series finale will air on December 31. Along with the worldwide streaming premiere, the final episode will be screened in theaters in more than 350 U.S. and Canadian locations starting on December 31 at 5 PM PT. As one of Netflix’s most popular series comes to an end, the streamer likely wants the public’s focus to remain on the story.