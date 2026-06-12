Millie Bobby Brown reveals pregnancy plans after adoption

Millie Bobby Brown has opened up about her family life and future plans after adopting a baby girl.

During her appearance on Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, the Enola Holmes star, 22, discussed motherhood, adoption, and the emotional journey she has experienced since becoming a parent.

Brown announced in August 2025 that she and her husband Jake Bongiovi had adopted a baby girl, describing the moment as the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.

Speaking about the decision, she said adoption had always been part of her childhood dreams and something she deeply connected with from a young age.

“It was always part of my childhood dreams,” Brown said, explaining that she often played with adopted baby dolls and never imagined motherhood in a traditional way during her early years.

While reflecting on her experience, Brown clarified that she does still hope to carry a child in the future, adding, “It’s not because I don’t want that. Hopefully one day that’s in my future.”

She emphasized, however, that adoption remains a deeply meaningful part of her life philosophy. “Adoption is love, adoption is forever,” she said.

Millie Bobby Brown also shared that she had studied social work before shifting her academic path, explaining that her coursework helped shape her understanding of adoption and birth mothers’ experiences.