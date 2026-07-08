Millie Bobby Brown shares cute moment with baby girl

One small touch stole the show when Millie Bobby Brown gave fans a brief glimpse into her private family life. On Instagram, the Stranger Things actress posted a collection of summertime memories, but one particularly endearing picture of her kissing her adopted daughter on the cheek made viewers melt. While Brown chose to conceal her baby’s face to protect her identity, keen-eyed fans could not help but notice the infant’s thick, brunette hair.

A gorgeous photo of Brown en route to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden was also featured in the carousel. Brown made a lighthearted reference to the newlyweds and the venue’s popular “JUST&T MARRIED!” display by captioning the post “best&t summer yet.”

Nearly a year has passed since Millie Bobby Brown and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, revealed they had adopted a daughter. At the time, the couple stated, “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.”

Since then, Millie Bobby Brown has consistently insisted on keeping her daughter’s life out of the public eye. “For me, it’s really important to protect her and her story until she’s old enough to potentially one day share it herself,” she previously explained. “It’s not my place to purposefully put her in the spotlight unwillingly.” She continued, “If she chooses to share her personality one day with the world… that’s something we’d support. But right now… it’s our job to protect her from that.”

Brown also recently hinted that their family may continue to expand, stating, “Adoption is love. Adoption lasts a lifetime.” But for the time being, fans were more than satisfied with just one endearing family photo and a witty wedding caption.