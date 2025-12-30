Millie Bobby Brown shares favorite films and credits husband Jake Bongiovi for one pick

Millie Bobby Brown has shared a list of movies that have left a lasting impression on her, including one favorite she credits to her husband, Jake Bongiovi.

The 21-year-old actress recently shared her all-time favorite films in an interview alongside her Stranger Things co stars for Letterboxd, where the cast discussed the movies they love most.

Brown’s picks ranged from animated classics to emotional dramas and blockbuster franchises.

The Enola Holmes actress began her list with Pixar’s Up, explaining that the film never fails to make her emotional. Brown said she tears up every time she watches the movie, calling it one of her most reliable comfort films.

Next on her list was Marriage Story, the 2019 drama starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver.

Millie Bobby Brown then named Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, a choice she said became especially meaningful because of Bongiovi. Although the film is often debated among Star Wars fans, Brown said it holds a special place in their household.

The mom of one shared that Bongiovi, a longtime Star Wars fan, enjoys watching her experience the movie, getting excited as she reacts to the story. That shared enthusiasm, she said, is what made the film one of her personal favorites.

She concluded her list with Gia, saying she has been recommending the movie to everyone lately because she loves encouraging others to discover it.