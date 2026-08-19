 Millie Bobby Brown shares how her dog calms her panic attacks

Millie Bobby Brown reveals how her dog became her savior and helped her calm her anxiety attacks.

Recently, in an interview with Vogue Magazine, “She’s a little genius. I got her to help me with my anxiety, and she’s completely changed my life”. She added, “That I genuinely don’t know what I’d do without her. I wish she could know how grateful I am for how much love she’s given me over the years”.

The Enola Holmes star and her husband Jake Bongiovi are parents to a 12-month-old daughter, and she praised Winnie for her relationship with the toddler, saying, “She does a really good job of being a big sister. She’s really patient.”

The family lives on a farm with a total of 10 dogs, but Winnie is the one who gets most involved with what the other animals are doing. Millie said, “She loves to be on the farm. And when I say on the farm, I mean Winnie is the only dog that actually gets under the fencing, and she likes to be with the pigs. So, when the pigs are kind of in their mud pile, you’ll see Winnie out there lying and rubbing in the mud pile too”.

Millie believed that she and Winnie are “kindred spirits,” explaining, “She doesn’t walk on grates. Like in New York City, she just won’t walk on a grate at all. And it’s funny, because I don’t like to walk on grates. If I walk on five grates at a time, I have to say the word toast”.

Read More: Millie Bobby Brown reflects on public scrutiny and growing up in the spotlight of Stranger Things.

“So, I feel like, innately, because we’re kindred spirits, she knows that we can’t walk on grates. And she likes to sleep with things of mine,” Millie Bobby Brown said as she explained her bond with her pet dog, Winnie.

The Stranger Things heroine adopted a miniature poodle, Winnie, in 2020, and her pooch has learned deep-pressure therapy so the actress’s furry friend will put her paws on the 22-year-old star’s chest if she is having a panic attack.