Millie Bobby Brown skips ‘Stranger Things’ finale watch party with co-stars after injury

Millie Bobby Brown has skipped the Stranger Things finale watch party with her co-stars following a recent injury.

According to sources, the actress missed the cast screening held at the Paris Theater in New York City on Friday, December 26.

The insider further told PEOPLE that Millie Bobby Brown was still at home recovering from a dislocated shoulder.

Although she could not be there in person, Brown was not left out of the moment. The Enola Holmes star still “got a link to watch it at the same time” as her castmates, the source added.

Brown’s absence follows a series of missed appearances this month. On December 15, she did not appear live on Good Morning America and instead sent a video message explaining that she had “taken a fall.”

In the clip, her arm was visibly supported in a black sling. She also missed a Stranger Things event at the Paley Museum in New York City three days later, with a spokesperson citing a recent injury.

During the Good Morning America interview, co-star Noah Schnapp shared that the cast – including Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair ),Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) and Sadie Sink (Max) – had planned to watch the final episode together.

“I’m nervous to watch it. Once you watch that, it’s done. That’s the last episode we’re ever gonna watch together,” he said at the time.

Stranger Things season 5, Volumes 1 and 2 are currently available to stream on Netflix. The finale arrives on December 31.