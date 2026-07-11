Millie Bobby Brown speaks out on brutal realities as a child star

Millie Bobby Brown reflected on her earlier career days as a child star.

In a recent interview with Interview Magazine, the pair discussed how they both felt “invincible” earlier in their careers. She continued, “I really wish sometimes I could feel the way I felt when I acted when I was under 14. I genuinely didn’t care”.

She also stated, “Millie opened up about the emotional toll of growing up playing Eleven in Stranger Things, a popular role that she portrayed from 2016 to 2025. “I really shed a part of myself away forever,” she stated. “I don’t necessarily think I’ll ever be the same.”

The 22-year-old British actress also mentioned that, in her younger years, she was focused purely on enjoying the work rather than thinking about its wider implications. “I was just having the best time,” she said, adding, “I wasn’t thinking about playback or awards or pressure or audience or, ‘Is this going to make money?’ Now it’s just adult things that you think about.”

Meanwhile, House of Guinness star Louis echoed similar sentiments, admitting he has become more self-conscious with age. “I’d like to think I’m growing into the better version of myself as time goes by, but I certainly had a lack of self-consciousness when I was younger,” he told Millie. “You feel invincible. I do miss that. It’s like being in the Garden of Eden.”

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Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Partridge are currently promoting their latest Netflix film, Enola Holmes 3, which was released on July 1. The Stranger Things star, who began acting at the age of nine, believes she was a braver actress when she was younger and less conscious of external pressure.