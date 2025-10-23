Millie Bobby Brown Stars in Netflix's New Supernatural Thriller 'Prism': Rachel Brosnahan and AGBO Join as Executive Producers

Los Angeles, October 23, 2025 – Fans of supernatural dramas and Netflix original series are in for a treat: Millie Bobby Brown will star in and executive produce Prism, an upcoming supernatural thriller series, joined by Rachel Brosnahan and AGBO, the powerhouse production company. This exciting project promises to deliver a chilling blend of mystery, ghosts, and high-stakes drama to Netflix’s lineup of supernatural shows.

What Is ‘Prism’ About? Plot Details Revealed

In Prism, Millie Bobby Brown plays Cassie, a young woman with the unique ability to communicate with spirits. As mysterious apparitions, dubbed “visitors,” begin appearing worldwide in unprecedented numbers, Cassie embarks on a gripping quest to uncover the cryptic force behind this global haunting. Adapted from a short story by Nick Shafir in Assemble Artifacts magazine, the series offers suspenseful storytelling and supernatural intrigue, perfect for fans seeking the best supernatural TV shows of 2025.

The premise, reminiscent of Stranger Things but with a fresh ghost-hunting narrative, dives into themes of the afterlife and looming catastrophe, making it a must-watch for supernatural thriller enthusiasts.

Star-Studded Cast and Production Team Behind ‘Prism’

The series is led by showrunner Etan Frankel, known for Shameless, Animal Kingdom, and the upcoming Netflix comedy Big Mistakes. Brown’s role as Cassie anchors the series, with additional casting details still under wraps—expect more big names to join this Netflix supernatural cast soon.

The executive production team includes:

Millie Bobby Brown through her PCMA production banner.

through her PCMA production banner. Rachel Brosnahan and Russell Kahn via Scrap Paper Pictures.

and Russell Kahn via Scrap Paper Pictures. AGBO’s Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes, and Alessandra Maman, the team behind Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday and Netflix’s The Electric State.

Producers Jack Heller and Caitlin de Lisser-Ellen from Assemble Media join Nick Shafir, who serves as co-producer. This marks another collaboration between Brown and AGBO following their hit The Electric State, Netflix’s top film earlier this year.

Why ‘Prism’ Is the Next Big Thing in Netflix Supernatural Series

For fans of Millie Bobby Brown, Prism follows her work in Stranger Things’ final season (releasing November and December 2025) and Enola Holmes 3 (set for 2026). Rachel Brosnahan, an Emmy winner for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and star of James Gunn’s Superman as Lois Lane, adds her star power to the project. AGBO’s track record, with hits like The Gray Man, Citadel Season 2, and The Bluff, ensures Prism will be a visually stunning and gripping addition to Netflix’s supernatural drama slate.

While Netflix has not yet confirmed a full series order for Prism, sources indicate it aligns with Brown’s busy schedule. Stay tuned for updates on this thrilling Netflix series, poised to become a standout in the supernatural genre. Follow for the latest on Millie Bobby Brown projects, Rachel Brosnahan series, and AGBO’s upcoming releases.